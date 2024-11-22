Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general denies claims of distance with BNP, calls it a rumour

Its general secretary says there has been no change in the relations

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar has dismissed discussions of a growing distance between his party and BNP following the fall of the Awami League government, calling them baseless.

Speaking at a party workers' meeting at Shaheed Shamsuzzoha Park in Meherpur, Parwar clarified that Jamaat and BNP share a longstanding alliance.

"BNP is our ally. We have together fought the 'fascist' regime," he said.

He added, "Our relations with BNP remain exactly as they were before. Those suggesting otherwise are simply spreading rumours."

There has been a slight change in Jamaat's earlier stance of not holding elections before reforms.

The secretary general said while they still seek reforms, they do not intend to give the government much time to act.

On the participation of the ousted Awami League in the elections, the Jamaat leader said: "Their participation will depend on the public's demand."

WHAT BNP, JAMAAT LEADERS SAID ABOUT EACH OTHER

Following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime, BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami began criticising each other over election issues in late August. BNP accused Jamaat of being "anti-independence" by bringing up its role during the Liberation War.

Since the last week of August, the BNP has been demanding a roadmap for the election. Amid the repeated demands, on Aug 26, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman strongly criticised BNP at a party event, saying: “The nation is in a multi-faceted crisis. Families of martyrs are grieving, victims are lying in hospital beds suffering after losing limbs, and the devastating floods have already started. Those who claim to do politics for the people should be by their side in these times of distress. If they keep chanting 'election, election, election' instead, will the nation accept it?"

Shafiqur also declared Jamaat's unwillingness to continue its alliance with BNP, accusing the party of monopolising power and resources.

"They do not even need the election. Everything, from footpaths to street vendors, is already under their control. Of what Awami League built in 15 years, 80 percent is already in BNP's hands. Only 20 percent remains. What more would they do in government? They are already in power.”

Two days later, at a discussion in Dhaka, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir responded to the remarks, saying: "Those who lack public support, whom the people do not consider capable of running the government, often indulge in such thoughts. I am not naming any party, but we have not forgotten the events of 1/11. When those faces resurface, doubts arise, and questions emerge. That is why we have called for dialogue; mutual discussions are necessary."

Mirza Fakhrul expressed displeasure that Shafiqur’s remarks gained prominence in the media.

“There are certain faces that frighten us. You have seen them too. People we have never seen before suddenly appear on the media’s front pages—along with their statements and theories—which you are promoting,” he said.

"A party that does not believe in Bangladesh's independence cannot be supported," he added.

On Oct 5, during a dialogue with Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, the contrasting stances of Jamaat and BNP on election issues also became evident.

After the discussion, Fakhrul told journalists: “We have asked for a roadmap on when the Election Commission will hold elections.”

Shafiqur said, “We believe reforms are more important than elections.”

JAMAAT’S POSITION ON REFORMS CHANGES?

The Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general hinted at a shift in the party’s stance regarding reforms.

When asked how much time they would give the government for reforms, he said: “Not too much time, but not just two or three months either. We want to give the government a reasonable amount of time to implement reforms that will ensure an acceptable election.”

He added, “National elections can be held once the Election Commission, police administration, and executive branch undergo reforms and an environment for fair elections is established.”

Jamaat’s secretary general emphasised the need for urgent reforms in the administration and state institutions. “Reforms are crucial for a free, fair, and acceptable election. That is why we are demanding reforms first, then elections.”