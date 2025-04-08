Bangladesh government ‘concerned' about unconfirmed house rentals of 10,487 Hajj pilgrims

Rentals for 7,274 people in Mecca and 3,213 in Medina have not yet been finalised

The religious affairs ministry has expressed concern about the Hajj of 10,487 pilgrims this year as the house rentals have not been finalised.

At a press conference on the latest progress of Hajj preparations, Religious Affairs Advisor AFM Khalid Hossain said: “We are still concerned about the 10,487 Hajj pilgrims from the private sector due to the lack of commitment and accountability of some Hajj agencies towards the pilgrims.

“Even if one pilgrim cannot perform Hajj due to negligence, the agency concerned will have to bear the responsibility.”

The religious affairs advisor also said, “Yesterday, officials of the ministry held a meeting with the Hajj agencies.

“According to the information provided by the agencies, as of 12:30pm on Apr 8, 1,126 pilgrims in Mecca and 1,067 in Medina have not yet submitted their hotel or house rental requests on the Nusuk Masa platform.

“Out of 81,900 private pilgrims, a total of 74,626 in Mecca, and 78,687 in Medina have confirmed house rentals as of 12:30pm today.

“However, 7,274 in Mecca and 3,213 in Medina — totalling 10,487 pilgrims — have yet to finalise rentals.”

The advisor added the ministry is urging Hajj agencies to submit house rental requests on the online platform, saying: “We have issued show cause notices to agencies that have not executed house rental agreements.

“Until yesterday, the number of such agencies was 21, but now it has come down to nine.

“According to the roadmap announced by the Saudi government, there is an obligation to complete the visas of all Hajj pilgrims by Apr 18.

“We have also written to the agencies to complete the visas of all Hajj pilgrims within the mentioned period.”

“This year, we have completed all the formalities, including tent allocation in Mina and Arafa and agreements with catering service companies, house or hotel authorities, and agreements with transport companies, long ago.

“Their visa process is now under way and we hope it will be completed in a few days, God willing.

“Our pilgrims will leave for Saudi Arabia for Hajj from Apr 29 as per the flight schedule.”

This year, a total of 81,900 people have registered to perform Hajj privately.

“These pilgrims, registered under a total of 753 agencies due to the Saudi government’s obligation of a minimum number of pilgrims per agency, will perform Hajj through 70 lead agencies,” he said.