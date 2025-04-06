After failing to convince his wife to return home with him, he stabbed her to death, police say

Chattogram man arrested for stabbing wife to death in broad daylight

Police have arrested a man in Chattogram for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in broad daylight after she refused to stay with him.

The arrestee, 29-year-old Sabuj Khandaker hailing from Tangail's Bhuapur, was nabbed from Halishahar’s Dhumpara in the wee hours of Sunday, said Mahmudul Hasan, assistant commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

The couple had been living separately due to domestic issues, he added.

Aided by CCTV camera footage and digital tracking, police located and arrested Sabuj around 1:30am, Mahmudul added.

Around 4:15pm on Saturday, garment worker Chandni Begum, 22, was stabbed multiple times at Baker Ali Tek intersection near Halishahar. Locals rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

“We identified Sabuj using footage from nearby CCTV cameras. Later, Chandni’s maternal uncle confirmed that Sabuj was indeed her husband,” the officer said.

He said police had recovered blood-stained clothes from Sabuj.

According to the police, Chandni had moved to her uncle's home as she was unwilling to continue living with her husband due to marital issues.

Sabuj reportedly tried multiple times to convince her to return, but failed. The couple got into an argument again as Chandni was returning from back, police said.

In a fit of rage, Sabuj stabbed her repeatedly in the neck, head and arms with a knife. He then fled the scene, leaving the knife behind, police said.