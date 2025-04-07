Police clash with ex-BDR members marching towards Secretariat

Law enforcers use tear gas, water cannons, and sound grenades to disrupt the protest

Police have used tear gas, water cannons, and sound grenades to disperse a group of former Bangladesh Rifles members marching towards the Secretariat to demand the restoration of their jobs and compensation for their losses.

The incident occurred when law enforcers stopped the procession in front of the Shikhha Bhaban, said Inspector Md Asaduzzaman of Shahbagh Police Station.

“The dismissed BDR personnel were blocked as they attempted to march towards the Secretariat. When they attempted to breach the barriers and proceed forward, they were dispersed. Then they left the area. The situation is now normal,” he said.

No one has been detained over the incident, he said.

Witnesses say the ex-BDR members were marching towards the Secretariat when police blocked them with barricades in front of the Shikhha Bhaban around 1pm on Monday. The protesters then sat down on the road, blocking traffic.

After occupying the road for an hour, they attempted to move past the barriers, leading to agitation between the two sides. The police then used baton charges, water cannons, tear gas, and sound grenades. Several protesters were injured.

At one point, the protesters moved away towards Doel Chattar and traffic began to return to normal.

Md Masud Alam, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Ramna Division, said: “The protesters threw brickbats at the police. Several police personnel were injured.”

The ex-BDR personnel had previously taken up positions outside Border Guard Bangladesh’s headquarters on Sunday to demand the restoration of their jobs.