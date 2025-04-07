Bangladesh Bank to launch Tk 9bn equity fund for startups: Governor Mansur

The fund is likely to be available within a week, he says

Bangladesh Bank is setting up an equity fund of around Tk 9 billion with assistance from commercial banks to inject capital into promising startup ventures, according to Governor Ahsan H Mansur.

Speaking at the Investment Summit in Dhaka on Monday, he said the decision was made after a discussion with the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

“We decided to form a fund of Tk 8-9 billion, basically with contributions from commercial banks. They will be the owners of that equity. This money will be used only as equity investments in promising startups,” he said.

The fund could be launched within a week, he said.

“I thought it [the fund] would be active by now. But as I was in London -- and also because of the Eid holidays -- it didn’t happen and we lost about a month in the process. It’s likely to be ready within a week and we’ll issue a circular.”

Mansur said he plans to create another fund of about Tk 5 billion to provide loans as well as equity to startups.

As the startup sector grows, so will the size of the fund, he said.

“Since taking charge of Bangladesh Bank, I’ve been trying to aid innovative minds, so that they can develop.”

“We need to create an atmosphere that encourages them and makes Bangladesh attractive for innovators, so they don’t leave with their initiatives but rather stay and nurture their ideas here.”

The four-day Investment Summit kicked off on Monday, focusing on regaining the faith of investors post-July Uprising.

Nearly 60 investors visited two economic zones in Chattogram on the first day of the conference. A high-level plenary session was held at the InterContinental Dhaka hotel as well.

BIDA, the organiser of the event, said almost 1,000 investors from 40 countries signed up for the summit.

According to BIDA, the summit aims to shed light on opportunities in Bangladesh's “changing investment landscape” and “unprecedented growth potential.”