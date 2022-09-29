Sanctions on RAB still in place as no change in US policy, says Ambassador Haas

US Ambassador Peter Haas has said his country’s policy on Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion has not changed and the sanctions against the force will remain in place “until there is both accountability and reform”.

“No, there's been no change in our policy. The sanctions are still in place. The sanctions will remain in place until there is both accountability and reform,” he said in a meeting organised by the Centre for Governance Studies in Dhaka on Thursday.

“We have said this privately, we've said this publicly and I said earlier that the sanctions are not intended to punish anyone. They are intended to change behaviour. And so we're looking for accountability for past incidents and we're looking for reforms so that they don't happen again.”