Bangladesh secures $540m Japanese loan for third Dhaka airport terminal

Bangladesh has struck a loan agreement with Japan worth $540 million for the third terminal of Dhaka airport, a cargo terminal, and other facilities.



The deal secures the third and final tranche of support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the construction of the third terminal at Shahjalal International Airport.

The interest rate on the loans is 1.30 percent – twice as much the interest rate agreed for the previous tranche signed in August 2020, according to statement released by the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka on Sunday.



The repayment period is 20 years after a grace period of 10 years.