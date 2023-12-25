    বাংলা

    Bangladesh secures $540m Japanese loan for third Dhaka airport terminal

    The interest rate on the loans is twice as much the rate agreed for the previous tranche

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 24 Dec 2023, 06:11 PM
    Updated : 24 Dec 2023, 06:11 PM

    Bangladesh has struck a loan agreement with Japan worth $540 million for the third terminal of Dhaka airport, a cargo terminal, and other facilities.


    The deal secures the third and final tranche of support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the construction of the third terminal at Shahjalal International Airport.

    The interest rate on the loans is 1.30 percent – twice as much the interest rate agreed for the previous tranche signed in August 2020, according to statement released by the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka on Sunday.


    The repayment period is 20 years after a grace period of 10 years.

    For consultancy, the interest rate for the loan reaches 20 times with the new agreement.


    Japan’s Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori, and the Economic Relations Division Secretary Shahriar Kader Siddiky signed the loan deal in Dhaka.


    The three tranches of Japanese loans for the airport expansion project amount to a total of $2.21 billion.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina soft-launched the third terminal on Oct 7 this year to meet the rising aviation demand, expand airport capacity, improve accessibility, and fortify security, contributing significantly to Bangladesh's economic growth, according to the statement.


    The expanded airport will play a pivotal role in enhancing the connectivity in the region, according to the embassy.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh lowers dollar prices for third time in less than a month
    Dollar drops by Tk 0.25
    From Dec 17, banks will buy dollars for Tk 109.5 and sell them for Tk 110
    Bangladesh minister says IMF has cleared second tranche of $4.7bn loans
    IMF clears second tranche of $4.7bn loans: Kamal
    Bangladesh will receive $682 million in this instalment
    Bank loan interest ceiling raised to 11.18%
    Bank loan interest ceiling up to 11.18%
    The banks can now add 3.75 percentage points to the reference rate in place of 3.50 percentage points
    Bangladesh cricketers return home after dismal World Cup campaign
    Tigers return home after dismal WC campaign
    They make a quick getaway from the airport for home without facing the media

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury