Northbound traffic halted as Ijtema pilgrims return home from Tongi

Roads in Tongi are brimming with pilgrims as they make their way back home at the end of the first phase of Bishwa Ijtema, one of the world's largest Muslim gatherings.

To ensure their safety, authorities have suspended traffic on the northbound roads from the capital.

The first phase of the Bishwa Ijtema ended on Sunday after hundreds of thousands devotees from across the country took part in the 'Akheri Munajat' or final prayer on the banks of the Turag River.

Devotees started arriving in Tongi on Saturday afternoon using various modes of transport, including buses, trucks, cars, microbuses, trains, and launches, to participate in the prayer service.