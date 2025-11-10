ACC to submit chargesheet against former IGP Benazir over ‘illicit wealth’

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has approved a chargesheet against fugitive former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed over Tk 110 million in wealth allegedly beyond his known sources of income.

The ACC Assistant Director for Public Relations Tanzir Ahmed said on Monday that the chargesheet would be submitted to court soon.

The agency’s investigation found that Benazir Ahmed had accumulated Tk 156.8 million in total assets -- both movable and immovable -- while his legitimate income amounted to Tk 65.9 million and his expenditure stood at Tk 19.6 million, leaving a net savings of Tk 46.3 million.

According to investigators, this means Benazir possessed Tk 110.4 million in wealth beyond his known sources of income.

The commission alleged that Benazir concealed the origin, location, and ownership of these funds by transferring and investing them across multiple bank accounts, businesses, and joint-capital firms to disguise the source of the money.

Charges have been brought under sections 26(2) and 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2004, sections 4(2) and 4(3) of the Money Laundering Prevention Act 2012, and section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1947.

Investigators also traced movable and immovable properties linked to Benazir in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The anti-graft agency said it had sent Mutual Legal Assistance Requests (MLARs) to these countries to collect further information, adding that legal steps would follow once the data is received.