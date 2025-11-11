College in Mymensingh closed after attacks over ‘love conflict’

A college in Mymensingh city has been closed indefinitely to control the situation after a series of attacks over a “love dispute”.

The attack on Shambhuganj GKP College took place throughout Monday, said Kotwali Model Police chief Md Shibirul Islam.

Principal Sultana Parveen said, “I fainted after a series of attacks on the college. I had come to bring the situation under control, but later another group attacked again, which made the incident escalate further.”

[More to follow]