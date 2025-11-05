‘Regressive step’: ASK slates cancellation of music, PE teacher hiring in primary schools

Rights group Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) has criticised the government’s decision to scrap the recruitment of music and physical education teachers in government primary schools, calling it a reflection of a “lack of liberal outlook”.

Expressing concern, the organisation said the move was an “unfortunate and regressive step” that would hinder the improvement of education quality and the nurturing of human values.

In a media statement on Wednesday, ASK said: “At first glance, the government’s explanation may appear rational, but in reality, this decision seems to stem more from political pressure than from any lack of planning.”

On Aug 28, a gazette notification was issued introducing new recruitment rules for government primary schools.

Under the new rules, two new positions: assistant teachers for music and physical education, were created. However, the move drew sharp criticism from several faith-based parties.

Groups such as Hefazat-e Islam denounced the initiative as “anti-Islamic agenda” and demanded that the regulation be withdrawn.

Leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, and Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon also voiced strong opposition to the decision.

Amid this pressure, the Ministry of Education cancelled both the music and physical education teacher positions on Sunday.

The next day, the Chief Advisor’s Office issued a statement explaining the rationale behind the move.

It said, “The initial plan to appoint an equal number of music and physical education teachers across roughly 2,500 clusters was scrapped based on the recommendation of the secretaries’ committee, as such a limited number of recruitments would yield minimal results and create disparity.”

In response, ASK said in its statement: “If there were flaws in planning, they should have been addressed through logical and long-term measures, not by cancelling the initiative altogether.”

“It is worth noting that ever since the Primary Teacher Recruitment Rules 2025 were published on Aug 28, several religion-based political parties and groups have openly opposed the recruitment of music teachers and instead demanded the appointment of ‘religion teachers’. These groups even issued ultimatums at various rallies and protests, pressuring the government to reverse its decision.”

ASK urged the government to reconsider its decision and to adopt a realistic plan to gradually introduce music and physical education teachers in every primary school across the country.

“Educational policies should never be shaped by religious or political pressures, but rather by logic, foresight, and humanistic values,” the statement added.