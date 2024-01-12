New cabinet dreams of a ‘Smart Bangladesh’. But revitalising economy, reducing inflation are first priorities

The dream of building a 'Smart' Bangladesh remains at the forefront of the Awami League's aspirations. The immediate goals are to rejuvenate the economy and rein in inflation. For the past 15 years, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has honed skills to manage the country. Now, she is setting off on a new journey with a cabinet blending seasoned politicians and new entrants.
A new wave is sweeping through the government. Fourteen people who have never held cabinet positions before have been appointed to key roles. Seventeen ministries have got new ministers. Seven state ministers are getting the opportunity to serve in leading government positions for the first time.
The prime minister has transferred two ministers in her previous cabinet to new roles. She has also elevated three state ministers and deputy ministers to the position of minister.
The major challenge facing this new government is inflation, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, who retained his post as the road transport and bridges minister.
“The first thing is controlling prices,” he told the media after taking his oath of office. “Then comes youth employment. We want to create jobs for 10 million youths in five years. Good governance is another challenge and we will improve it gradually.”
Economic and political analysts are also asking for inflation reduction to be the new government’s first priority. They urge an increased focus on finance, trade and agriculture to alleviate the issue.
Rasheda K Chowdhury, a former advisor to a caretaker government, told bdnews24.com about her expectations of the cabinet.
"If the entire cabinet can curb corruption, the commercialisation of education and the oppression of women, instead of relying on one minister, that will be an achievement,” she said.
“Also, if they can rein in the unbridled rise in commodity prices, it will fulfil the public expectations.”
In her view, some members of the new government have already proven themselves through their work.
Speaking of the new state minister for women and child affairs, she said, “Simeen Hossain Rimi has freed Kapasia of maternal deaths. There were no maternal deaths there for many years. She does not proclaim her work. She keeps at it quietly.”
But there is still a long way to go, she said, "Women and children are now in a state of distress. Violence against women and children continues. This ministry now has a guardian.
"She is the daughter of Tajuddin Ahmed and their family has never considered politics a matter of profits and losses. If a woman of her ideals is given the chance, she can do a lot.”
As for new Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, the former advisor said, "His academic qualifications are very high. He also comes from a political family, he’s not a businessman. We have high expectations from him.”
“I hope Nowfel will take a strong stand to fully implement the reforms that have come into the education system. He will take the education sector forward without succumbing to the pressure of self-interested circles.”
“New Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali is a good and wise man. He has a lot of professional experience.”
Giving his take the new cabinet, local government expert Prof Tofail Ahmed said, "To make a Smart Bangladesh, a smart cabinet is needed. We want such a cabinet. It is our expectation that they will show that smartness in their conduct at work.”
"However, the overall responsibility falls to the prime minister. What she thinks is right. Now we wait and see how they run things."
Former ambassador M Humayun Kabir told bdnews24.com, "The success of the ministers and state ministers will depend on how they manage the ministries. We are relying on them. Hopefully, they will take us forward by conducting their work properly."
Former minister and Awami League presidium member Mosharraf Hossain said, "The mix of old and new in government will be good. We expect to take the necessary steps to realise the dream of building a Smart Bangladesh with sincerity."
WHO HOLDS THE REINS OF FINANCE, INFLATION?
Three of four important ministries – finance, planning, agriculture, and commerce – are being led by new faces.
Mahmood Ali has been thrust into the finance ministry. He has previous experience in the cabinet but will be handling the ministry for the first time.
The planning ministry, which supports finance, is also helmed by a fresh face -. Mymensingh-9 MP Abdus Salam.
Zahid Hussain, former chief economist at the World Bank's Bangladesh office, sees three challenges for the new government – reducing runaway inflation, wrangling the dollar crisis to a stable level and managing financial sector risks, particularly distressed assets (non-performing loans).
Mahmood Ali, who handled foreign affairs 10 years ago, is Sheikh Hasina’s frontline fighter in this ‘war’.
By profession, Ali is a diplomat, but the veteran of the Liberation War started his career as a lecturer in the Department of Economics at Dhaka University. After two years of teaching, he joined the Pakistan Foreign Service.
Former diplomat Humayun Kabir told bdnews24.com, “Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali is a worthy man. He previously served as the minister for foreign affairs and was the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Finance in the last government. So, he has the experience of running the ministry and is professional as well. He has experience on both fronts and is well suited for the position."
Md Abdus Shahid, who has held the Moulvibazar-4 seat since 1991, was appointed to the cabinet for the first time as the minister of agriculture. He is facing the challenge of reducing the pressure on consumers as well as protecting the interest of farmers while increasing production.
The new agriculture minister said, "So far, I have only had the opportunity to work in my own parliamentary constituency. Now I will have the opportunity to work for the whole country. The challenge is to build a Smart Bangladesh. The main challenge is to develop the proper way to ensure youth employment."
Hasina chose Ahsanul Islam Titu from the Tangail-6 seat as the state minister instead of full minister for commerce.
Titu, the son of late Dhaka-9 MP Maqbul Hossain, became a member of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in 1993. In 2013, he served as the president of the country's main stock exchange.
Cultural personality Ramendu Majumder said, “The first task of this government should be to rein in commodity prices. Common people are suffering a lot due to unbridled commodity prices. A firm hand is necessary to control it.”
“There is also public dissatisfaction with the mismanagement in the banking sector. The mismanagement in the sector needs to be eliminated. And corruption should be curbed. I think these three issues should be the priority of the government."
‘EXPERIENCED DOCTOR’ SAMANTA LAL TAKES ON BIG RESPONSIBILITY
Samanta Lal Sen was a major surprise in the cabinet. After he was invited to be sworn in as a technocrat minister on Wednesday, it was expected that the health ministry would be headed by a doctor. That has now come to pass.
Samanta Lal, well-known for his treatment of burn patients in Bangladesh, is the national coordinator of the country's burn institutes.
He is charged with the difficult task of improving the quality of health care, which is plagued with many problems. To ensure the provision of digital health care as noted in the Awami League’s election manifesto, every person of the country must be given a 'Unique Health ID'. It is his responsibility to implement this process of automation at hospitals.
The new health minister will also be key to implementing the promises of a universal health system and health insurance, the treatment of non-communicable diseases for the elderly, and the creation of rehabilitation centres.
Public health expert Dr Mushtuq Husain told bdnews24.com, “We need to focus on dealing with epidemics like coronavirus and dengue. And we must reduce our dependence on foreign countries to handle such issues.
"If that is not done, the health sector will not improve. If we don’t take action, it will be like the dengue situation. The achievements of the health sector as per SDG targets are not good. The new cabinet must complete all the SDGs by 2030.”
HASAN'S 'MANY CHALLENGES' IN FOREIGN AFFAIRS
Hasan Mahmud, who was once the state minister for foreign affairs and later the information minister, will take charge of the foreign ministry after a general election marked by keen interest from superpowers taking up competing sides.
The Western missions took an active role ahead of the polls. In December 2021, the United States imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its former and current officials for alleged human rights abuses. In 2023, it said a visa ban would be imposed on all government officials, opposition activists and judges who obstructed Bangladesh's elections and democratic process.
Amid an ongoing movement of garment workers calling for a wage hike, the US announced a global memorandum to protect labour rights, and said it would impose sanctions and trade restrictions if labour rights are violated.
The difference in reaction between different sides on the geopolitical landscape was clear after the Awami League won an absolute majority.
India, China and Russia immediately welcomed the election results, but the United States and the United Kingdom issued critical statements. Despite the criticism, the UK has promised to continue working with the government.
Former diplomat Humayun Kabir said, "The foreign ministry will play a special role in dealing with the complications created regarding Bangladesh’s image to the outside world in recent months.”
“Hasan Mahmud served as information minister. As foreign minister he has to do extra work. We are also facing pressure on trade. Our growth has gone down as well. Global economic conditions will continue to impose themselves. The commerce ministry is also very important for our economy.”
Mahmud, however, is ready to take on these challenges.
"I firmly believe that we can take the country forward if we face these issues. Whatever challenges may come, the honourable prime minister has formed a smart cabinet. She will lead the country forward with this cabinet.”
WHERE ARE THE OTHERS?
Dipu Moni, the education minister in the previous cabinet, has been shifted to the social welfare ministry.
Nowfel, who has been elevated from deputy minister of education to replace her, said: "I don't want to see it as a reward in any way."
“To ensure there is no corruption, there is no difficulty in getting services, but there is transparency and accountability – that is what we should focus on. If these improve, employment will also increase.”
Farhad Hossain, who served as the state minister for public administration for the past five years, was also promoted to minister.
"The next five years are more important than the previous five years,” he said. “I will try my best to fulfil the responsibilities assigned to me."
In the last cabinet, Faridul Haque Khan was the state minister for religious affairs. He has also been upgraded to the rank of minister.
RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury will lead the housing and public works ministry, Md Abdur Rahman fisheries and livestock, Md Zillul Hakim railways and Nazmul Hassan Papon youth and sports.
After taking his oath, Abdur Rahman said, "My responsibilities and duties have increased. My biggest challenge is to fulfil them with honesty and devotion."
Nazmul Hassan is now the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board. After being sworn in as minister, he said, “The prime minister has given me a completely new responsibility. I will try to understand the work first.”
Zillul said, “I am grateful for the trust the prime minister has placed in me. I want to repay this trust by fulfilling my duties with integrity.”
Jahangir Kabir Nanak, who once served as the state minister for LGRD and cooperatives, has now become the minister of textiles and jute.
Narayan Chandra Chanda, who served as fisheries and livestock minister in the 2014 government, was assigned to the land ministry.
Saber Hossain Chowdhury, who served as deputy minister from 1996-2001, has been made the minister of environment, forest and climate change.
"When we talk about sustainable development, forests, environment and climate should be taken into consideration," he told reporters after being sworn in.
“Bangladesh is among the most-affected countries and we are not responsible for this problem at all. Many funds are being formed across the world. Getting a proper share of these funds is a big challenge for us."
Muhammad Faruk Khan was the minister of commerce in 2009. Later, he became minister of civil aviation and tourism. However, he was not in the last two cabinets. Now, he is charged with leading the civil aviation ministry once again.
THOSE WHO RETAIN THEIR POSTS
For a fourth consecutive term, Hasina has tasked Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader with overseeing the road transport ministry amid the completion and ongoing construction work on many mega projects in the connectivity and infrastructure sector.
During his tenure, Bangladesh has completed several major infrastructure projects, such as Padma Bridge, the Dhaka Metro Rail, the Dhaka Elevated Expressway and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel.
Quader says he is fortunate to be Hasina’s ‘running mate’ and to have a place in her cabinet.
"I believe in one thing – don’t act before your time, or get ahead of your destiny," he said.
Hasina has charged Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal with the responsibility of home ministry for the third time.
Kamal was first given the position of state minister after the formation of the 10th parliament. A year and a half later, in 2015, the prime minister promoted him to full minister.
The Dhaka-12 MP will shoulder the responsibility of the home affairs once again as a continuation of his efforts for the past eight-and-a-half years.
Hasina appointed the organiser of the Janata resistance movement in Gazipur during the independence struggle, AKM Mozammel Haque, as the liberation war affairs minister for the third time.
Haque is a veteran of government and has served at nearly all levels, from the chairman of a union council to a consistent member of the cabinet.