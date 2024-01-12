New cabinet dreams of a ‘Smart Bangladesh’. But revitalising economy, reducing inflation are first priorities

Amid an ongoing movement of garment workers calling for a wage hike, the US announced a global memorandum to protect labour rights, and said it would impose sanctions and trade restrictions if labour rights are violated.

The difference in reaction between different sides on the geopolitical landscape was clear after the Awami League won an absolute majority.

India, China and Russia immediately welcomed the election results, but the United States and the United Kingdom issued critical statements. Despite the criticism, the UK has promised to continue working with the government.

Former diplomat Humayun Kabir said, "The foreign ministry will play a special role in dealing with the complications created regarding Bangladesh’s image to the outside world in recent months.”

“Hasan Mahmud served as information minister. As foreign minister he has to do extra work. We are also facing pressure on trade. Our growth has gone down as well. Global economic conditions will continue to impose themselves. The commerce ministry is also very important for our economy.”

Mahmud, however, is ready to take on these challenges.

"I firmly believe that we can take the country forward if we face these issues. Whatever challenges may come, the honourable prime minister has formed a smart cabinet. She will lead the country forward with this cabinet.”

WHERE ARE THE OTHERS?

Dipu Moni, the education minister in the previous cabinet, has been shifted to the social welfare ministry.

Nowfel, who has been elevated from deputy minister of education to replace her, said: "I don't want to see it as a reward in any way."

“To ensure there is no corruption, there is no difficulty in getting services, but there is transparency and accountability – that is what we should focus on. If these improve, employment will also increase.”

Farhad Hossain, who served as the state minister for public administration for the past five years, was also promoted to minister.

"The next five years are more important than the previous five years,” he said. “I will try my best to fulfil the responsibilities assigned to me."

In the last cabinet, Faridul Haque Khan was the state minister for religious affairs. He has also been upgraded to the rank of minister.