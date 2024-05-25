Daughter demands body of Bangladesh MP Anar killed in India

Police say it will be difficult as the body was cut into pieces and disposed of it in different locations

Anwarul Azim Anar's daughter Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin has demanded the authorities recover “at least one piece” of the Jhenaidah-4 MP’s body dismembered by his killers.

Police said the killers had cut the body into small pieces and applied turmeric and spices before dumping them in different locations, making it difficult to recover the mortal remains of the MP.

Speaking at a demonstration in Jhenaidah town’s Madhuganj Bazar on Friday, Mumtarin expressed her grief, saying, "The killers inflicted such pain when they murdered my father. It's something I will never forget in my life. I want to see a piece of my father's body.”

"Won’t there be any funeral prayers for my father?" she asked.

The demonstrators demanded justice for the MP and the recovery of the body.

"I’ve become an orphan," Mumtarin said. “Look at the previous records of my father's killers. They killed many innocent people like my father.

“I want all the killers to be arrested soon. Otherwise, someone else like me might become an orphan,” she said.

Police in Bangladesh arrested three suspects – Amanulla Sayeed alias Shimul Bhuiyan alias Shihab aka Fazl Mohammad Bhuiyan, 56, Tanvir Bhuiyan, 30, and Celesty Rahman, 22 – over the murder of the MP.

The mastermind behind the killing, Akhtaruzzaman alias Shahin Mia - a naturalised US citizen - had fled to America, police said.

Mumtarin demanded that police also arrest Akhtaruzzaman’s brother Shahiduzzaman Selim, mayor of Kotchandpur Municipality in Jhenaidah.

“If he is arrested and interrogated, it will be possible to quickly arrest his murderer brother Shahin,” she said.

"As the honourable prime minister has been able to bring to justice the killers of her own father, so shall she ensure justice for my father,” Mumtarin said, expressing her faith in the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.