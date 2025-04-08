Ex-war crimes prosecutor Tureen Afroz remanded in 'attempted murder' case

Police get four days to question her in custody in the case stemming from the Anti-discrimination Student Movement

Police have been granted four days to quiz Tureen Afroz, a former International Crimes Tribunal prosecutor, in their custody over the alleged attempted murder of a student named Abdul Jabbar during last year's anti-discrimination protests.

Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Zakir Hossain issued the order after a hearing on Tuesday.

Following her arrest on Monday night, Tureen was brought to court for the hearing, with Sub-Inspector Suman Mia of Uttara West Police Station petitioning to remand her for 10 days.

Public Prosecutor Omar Faruq Faruqi represented the state at the hearing, while Tureen was unrepresented.

After the hearing, SI Atikur Rahman Khan from the prosecution police said that the court granted a four-day remand.

Tureen was arrested during a raid on a residence in Uttara. Police said she was taken into custody in connection with a case involving the attempted murder of a student during the anti-discrimination movement.

Tureen is the latest in a series of arrests of high-profile individuals, including former ministers, state ministers, influential MPs, senior bureaucrats, and police officers, since the interim government took over on Aug 8, 2024 following the ousting of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Aug 5.

On the day Hasina fled to India, reports emerged that Tureen’s personal office in Nilphamari’s Jaldhaka had been vandalised.

Once a prominent figure in war crimes prosecutions, she had remained away from public roles in recent years.