Spreading the spirit of Boishakh is seen as the best tribute to her

Boishakh celebrations return to Ramna without Sanjida Khatun for the first time

A sixth-grade student paints a portrait of Sanjida Khatun, the revered cultural icon, on her birthday in Dhaka, Apr 4, 2021.

In the 1960s, Chhayanaut defied the watchful eyes of Pakistan’s rulers to bring Pohela Boishakh celebrations to life beneath the sprawling branches of Ramna’s Batamul.

The cultural defiance that took shape back then carried the hopes of a nation yearning for its identity. Among those who planted the seeds of that dream was Sanjida Khatun — a pioneer in the movement to awaken Bengali consciousness.

This year Chhayanaut greets Pohela Boishakh for the first time without her.

Sanjida Khatun passed away on Mar 25 at Square Hospital in Dhaka.

When asked whether the organisation would pay special tribute to her, Chhayanaut’s Executive President Sarwar Ali said: “This is the first time Chhayanaut is holding the New Year programme without Sanjida Khatun. We want to spread her thoughts. If we can carry out the programme smoothly and spread the message of Boishakh, that in itself will be a tribute to her.”

Chhayanaut organisers say this year’s celebration will be like those of previous years — there will be no changes in format.

The programme will include musical performances and recitations, calling upon Bengalis to embrace their cultural roots – which they believe is the most respectful way to honour Sanjida.

This year’s lineup includes nine group performances, 12 solo songs and three recitations, with over 150 artistes taking part in the two-hour event.

Chhayanaut was established in 1961 following the centenary of Rabindranath Tagore’s birth. In 1967, it launched the first public Pohela Boishakh celebrations at Ramna, which went on to become a cornerstone of Bengali cultural identity.

Even during the two years of COVID-19 pandemic, when it was not possible to gather under the Ramna Batamul, the event was held virtually.

For years, Sanjida Khatun’s words featured in Chhayanaut’s New Year addresses.

This year, Sarwar Ali will deliver the welcome address on behalf of Chhayanaut.

In a 2017 interview with bdnews24.com, Sanjida said, “It is not enough to practise culture in cities alone. We must reach people in villages. They need to hear about the Liberation War, our history, humanity, and the injustices carried out in the name of religion.”

She urged young cultural workers to form small groups and speak simply, so their message could reach more people.

Recalling the Boishakh of 1971, she said, “I was in a mud house in a village in Savar. I imagined the Batamul and sang with my children in the morning. It was unthinkable not to celebrate Pohela Boishakh. We marked it privately. There was no scope for a grand event. The situation was terrifying. Many of us were on the elimination list.”

In 2001, a militant attack on Chhayanaut’s Boishakh programme claimed 10 lives. Since then, the event has been held amid tight security.

Apart from leading Chhayanaut, Sanjida Khatun also served as the President of the National Rabindra Sangeet Summit Council.

Besides Chhayanaut, she was a founding member of the National Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan Parishad and also served as the president of Nalanda, an alternative child education institution.

She was an honorary fellow of the Asiatic Society as well.

A multifaceted figure—singer, writer, researcher, organiser, musicologist, and educator—Sanjida was awarded India's fourth-highest civilian honour the Padma Shri.

She also received the Ekushey Padak, the Bangla Academy Literary Award, and the Rabindra Smriti Award from India’s West Bengal.

She authored 16 books.

In her final years, she suffered from health issues.

On her 90th birthday in 2023, she read out a written statement at an event titled Nabotipurna, saying, "I have found fulfilment in a simple life, content with little.”

Chhayanaut will usher in the Bengali New Year with its traditional Pohela Boishakh celebration at dawn under the large banyan tree, popularly known as Ramna Batamul — a cultural ritual that has evolved into a national festival.

The first such event at Ramna was held in mid-April 1967, marking the beginning of 1374 in the Bengali calendar.

Though the 1967 event is widely regarded as the beginning of this tradition, Chhayanaut’s journey with New Year celebrations began earlier in 1963.

Sanjida Khatun had recalled that the first celebration was held at Dhaka University’s Preparatory School — now Udayan Higher Secondary School — as part of Chhayanaut’s anniversary, beneath a beautiful Krishnachura or royal poinciana tree in a narrow lane.

“It was our friend Nawazesh Ahmed who showed us the spot,” Sanjida told bdnews24.com in an earlier interview.

“Welcoming the New Year became a symbol of awakening for the Bengali nation. We aimed to stir the spirit of self-determination through it,” she said.

The name “Batamul” was chosen for its poetic tone — inspired by the five sacred trees: the ashwattha (sacred fig), banyan, bilwa (wood apple), amloki (Indian gooseberry), and ashoka.

This year marks Chhayanaut’s 58th celebration, beginning as usual at 6:15am on the first day of 1432 in the Bengali calendar.

The performance will open with a raga in Bhairavi, welcoming the morning light with classical melodies.

With the theme “Amar Mukti Aloy Aloy”, my freedom lies in the light, Chhayanaut’s message this year is one of resilience and unity in the face of global and national moral decline.

“Humanity is fading worldwide, and values are declining here too,” said Chhayanaut General Secretary Laisa Ahmed Lisa.

“Yet we do not despair or lose our way. We dream of walking together, hand in hand, into brighter days,” she said.

“Bengalis will rise again. Beautiful days will return. Humanity will succeed through love for the country and the world,” she added.

The full programme will be broadcast live on Chhayanaut’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/@chhayanautbd), Facebook page (facebook.com/chhayanautbd), and on BTV.