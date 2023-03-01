How Elon Musk has missed his targets on delivering affordable cars

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk is expected to lay out details of affordable electric cars at the company's Investor Day on Wednesday in Texas, where he will unveil the EV maker's "Master Plan 3."

Musk said making an affordable car has been his "dream" since joining the company. While Tesla has jump-started the EV market by offering its premium Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, Musk has missed his targets to deliver electric vehicles attractively priced for the mass market.

"We specialize in making the impossible merely late," he said at an event in February to celebrate the launch of Tesla's engineering headquarters in Palo Alto, California.

Here is a timeline of his comments on affordable vehicles.