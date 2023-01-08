'Witchcraft': The underappreciated tales of the enigmatic Clarice Lispector

Clarice Lispector proudly hauled dejection with her like a medallion. She was born on Dec 10, 1920, to a Jewish family living in Western Ukraine. But her family was swept up in the hands of the pandemonium, war and famine of the pogroms in the Russian Civil War. Her mother was raped and her grandfather was murdered. Left with no other options and without a penny to his name, her father took his family to Brazil in 1922.

At the age of nine, Clarice lost her mother. Due to anti-Semitism in Ukraine, her father was unable to get the education he wanted. With his own dreams stunted, he conceived an even bigger one for his children - “to make the whole world see what kind of daughters he had”. And so, Clarice was enrolled at The National Law Faculty of the University of Brazil. She was the first Jew to set foot in the institution. She eventually entered the world of journalism and published her first story The Triumph on May 25, 1940. But, only three months later, her father died from a botched operation. Clarice then married a diplomat in 1943 and left Brazil.

Her prolific writing really took off once she left.

The book I own is titled Complete Stories (Penguin Publications). Inside are all of Clarice’s stories, ordered chronologically. Reading them in this way allowed me to experience her growth as a writer over the years while donning different roles: daughter, wife, mother, and all-encompassing woman.