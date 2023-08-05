How El Nino threatens emerging market economies

Countries around the world are battling heatwaves and floods fuelled by El Nino, a naturally occurring climate phenomenon that has a 90% probability of persisting in the second half of 2023, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

The worldwide impact can be enormous, but the stakes are higher for emerging markets, which are more exposed to swings in food and energy prices and production and often have smaller fiscal buffers that limit their ability to cushion the impact.

Below are five charts showing the impact El Nino - when waters in the central and eastern Pacific are warmer than usual - could have on key emerging markets.