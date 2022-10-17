    বাংলা

    Bangladesh needs to double agricultural production by 2030: minister

    Bangladesh must overcome the obstacles posed by climate change and achieve self-sufficiency in nutrition, says Md Shahab Uddin

    Published : 17 Oct 2022, 10:54 AM
    Updated : 17 Oct 2022, 10:54 AM

    Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin says Bangladesh must overcome the obstacles of climate change and meet the country’s food needs by doubling its agricultural production by 2030.

    To do so, it needs to innovate and cultivate climate-tolerant crop varieties, expand modern farming methods and ensure the use of environment-friendly agricultural materials and practices, he said.

    He also stressed the importance of agricultural product processing and value chain development.

    The country must also expand agricultural exports after meeting the needs of its citizens, Shahab said. The Good Agricultural Practices, or GAP rules, should also be followed to prepare exportable agricultural products according to demand, he said.

    The environment minister made the comments at a World Food Day 2022 event organised by the Ministry of Agriculture at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Monday.

    The country has achieved self-sufficiency in food grains due to the adoption and implementation of agricultural and farmer-friendly policies, he said, adding that the country must also pay special attention to achieving self-sufficiency in nutrition.

    Keeping market prices within the purchasing power of consumers, fair market management, balanced distribution and nutritional awareness are all necessary to achieve this, Shahab said.

    By developing sustainable agricultural practices, Bangladesh is implementing sustainable development goals, he said. "Through this, it is possible for the country to tackle the issues of climate change."

