Milan Fashion Week buyers seek bold designs to spark spending

Global retailers said they were hoping to place orders for bold, eye-catching styles at Milan Fashion Week for the autumn 2024 season, despite a recent trend for so-called "quiet luxury" designs characterised by understated elegance.

The clothing trade show, which starts on Tuesday, following New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week this month, includes big names such as Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace.

Global luxury demand has settled down after a strong post-pandemic rebound, with consultancy firm Bain forecasting a "probable scenario" of a 1% to 4% growth in sales this year.

"After a period where brands were focused on classicism and simplicity, on 'quiet luxury' and timeless products, I expect a move towards more pronounced creativity," said Federica Montelli, fashion consultant and former head of fashion at Italian high-end department store chain Rinascente.

"Given smaller retailers' budgets, I hope they can find a push to go further (over that budget)," she added.