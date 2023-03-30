Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

Fashion retailer H&M reported a surprise operating profit for the December to February period as cost-cutting measures started to bear fruit despite consumers curbing spending, but said a cold spell was holding back sales in March.

While H&M showed signs of bringing its costs under control, it still struggled to compete with major rival Inditex, owner of Zara and other brands, as well as rapidly expanding fast fashion online retailers such as SHEIN and Temu.

"It is more important than ever to offer customers good value for money," CEO Helena Helmersson told analysts on a call.