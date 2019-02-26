‘TRESemmé Bangladesh Fashion Week 2019’ comes to a close
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Feb 2019 08:37 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2019 08:37 PM BdST
American multinational brand TRESemmé has organised an event in Bangladesh titled “TRESemmé Bangladesh Fashion Week 2019,” which it says is the biggest fashion event in the country.
The three-day long event was held from Feb 23 to Feb 25 at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka.
It showcased the designs of 19 Bangladeshis and 11 foreigners.
It also featured the works of some of the top hairstylists of Bangladesh.
The international designers on the first day were Paromita Banerjee from India, Aishath Shamla from the Maldives and Anu Shrestha from Nepal.
Afroza Parveen was the hairstylist for day one.
Sukajit Daengchai from Thailand, Kencho Wangmo from Bhutan and Swati Kalsi from India were the international designers on day two.
Kaniz Almas took care of the hairstyles on day two of the event.
The TRESemmé brand of hair care products was launched in 1947 by the Godefroy Manufacturing Company in St. Louis, Missouri, United States. The brand name is a phonetic respelling of "well-loved" (French: très-aimé.)
