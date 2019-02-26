‘TRESemmé Bangladesh Fashion Week 2019’ comes to a close 

The three-day long event was held from Feb 23 to Feb 25 at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka.

It showcased the designs of 19 Bangladeshis and 11 foreigners.

It also featured the works of some of the top hairstylists of Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshi designers who displayed their works on the first day of the event were Humaira Khan, Riffat Reza Raka, Sadiya Mishu, Sarah Karim, Musarrat Rahman, Ezmat Naz Rima and Lipi Khandker.

The international designers on the first day were Paromita Banerjee from India, Aishath Shamla from the Maldives and Anu Shrestha from Nepal.

Afroza Parveen was the hairstylist for day one.

The second day saw seven Bangladeshis displaying their works: Farah Anjum Bari, Shah Rukh Amin, Afsana Ferdousi, Faiza Ahmed, Rupo Shams, Tasfia Ahmed and Shaibal Saha.

Sukajit Daengchai from Thailand, Kencho Wangmo from Bhutan and Swati Kalsi from India were the international designers on day two.

Kaniz Almas took care of the hairstyles on day two of the event.

Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh (FDCB) was the creative partner for the event and its hospitality partner was Le Meridien Dhaka.

The TRESemmé brand of hair care products was launched in 1947 by the Godefroy Manufacturing Company in St. Louis, Missouri, United States. The brand name is a phonetic respelling of "well-loved" (French: très-aimé.)

More information about the event is available on TRESemmé’s Facebook, YouTube and Instagram pages.