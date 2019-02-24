Home > Fashion

TRESemmé launches Bangladesh Fashion Week 2019

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Feb 2019 01:25 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2019 03:52 PM BdST

TRESemmé has launched TRESemmé Bangladesh Fashion Week 2019, one of the biggest fashion events in the country.

The three-day long event will showcase the work of 19 Bangladeshi and 11 other Asian designers.

It is being held from Feb 23 to Feb 25 at the International Convention City in Bashundhara, according to a statement from TRESemmé.

It will also showcase the work of Bangladesh’s top hairstylists and the style trends of 2019.

Afroza Parveen was the featured stylist on the first day of the event on Saturday. The featured designers were Paromita Banerjee from India, Humaira Khan, Riffat Reza Raka, Sarah Karim, Sadiya Mishu, Musarrat Rahman, Aishath Shamla from the Maldives, Ezmat Naz Rima, Lipi Khandker and Anu Shrestha from Nepal.

The Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh (FDCB) is the creative partner for the event, while its hospitality partner is Le Meridien Dhaka.

More information about the event is available on TRESemmé’s Facebook, YouTube and Instagram pages.

