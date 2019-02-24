TRESemmé launches Bangladesh Fashion Week 2019
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2019 01:25 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2019 03:52 PM BdST
TRESemmé has launched TRESemmé Bangladesh Fashion Week 2019, one of the biggest fashion events in the country.
The three-day long event will showcase the work of 19 Bangladeshi and 11 other Asian designers.
It is being held from Feb 23 to Feb 25 at the International Convention City in Bashundhara, according to a statement from TRESemmé.
It will also showcase the work of Bangladesh’s top hairstylists and the style trends of 2019.
More information about the event is available on TRESemmé’s Facebook, YouTube and Instagram pages.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Five die as bus rams truck in Cumilla
- Excavation of Bangabandhu tunnel underneath Karnaphuli River to start Sunday
- Chawkbazar tragedy: Dilip Barua blames Amir Hossain Amu
- Chawkbazar fire: Removal of stored chemicals begins, mayor issues warning
- Government determined to remove chemical factories from Old Dhaka, says Obaidul Quader
- Chawkbazar tragedy: Visit from Hasina 'lends courage' to families of victims
- It is unfortunate that chemical warehouses were not moved, says Hasina
- Two killed in Cox’s Bazar land dispute
- Bootleg liquor kills at least 84 in northeast India, 200 hospitalised
- Trump 'in no rush' on North Korea denuclearisation as envoy heads to finalise summit plans