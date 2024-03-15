AliExpress targeted in EU probe over possibly illegal online products

They are also looking into possible hidden links where non-compliant products can be sold in a way that is not transparent to users and the role of influencers in this matter.

"We have not found yet at this stage that AliExpress is not compliant. We are simply suspecting we have elements that they are not compliant with. This is not a finding of a breach," one of the officials said.

AliExpress, which risks a fine of up to 6% of its global annual turnover, said it respected all applicable rules and regulations in the markets where it operates.

"...we have been working with, and will continue to work with, the relevant authorities on making sure we comply with applicable standards and will continue to ensure that we will be able to meet the requirements of the DSA," the company said

"AliExpress is committed to creating a safe and compliant marketplace for all consumers."

The Commission on Thursday also sent requests for information to Microsoft's MSFT.O Bing, Google Search GOOGL.O, Meta Platforms' Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, ByteDance's TikTok and Elon Musk's X over their use of generative artificial intelligence.

Commission officials said they want to know whether the companies conduct risk assessments and have risk mitigation measures to tackle potentially harmful generative AI content.