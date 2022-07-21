Indonesia anti-trust agency accuses 27 cooking oil companies of violations
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jul 2022 12:51 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2022 12:51 PM BdST
Indonesia's anti-monopoly agency has accused 27 cooking oil companies of unfair business practices, saying it has enough evidence to put together a formal case against them.
The agency known as the KPPU said in a statement late on Wednesday the companies, which included subsidiaries of some of the country's biggest conglomerates, were suspected of price fixing and controlling the supply of cooking oil.
Indofood Group's Salim Ivomas Pratama SIMP.JK, Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology SMAR.JK, Musim Mas and Wilmar Nabati Indonesia were among the companies named.
The case was first launched in March after Indonesia faced shortages of cooking oil despite export restrictions.
In an attempt to control domestic prices, Indonesia restricted exports of palm oil which is used for cooking oil, and earlier this year put a limit on maximum retail prices for branded cooking oil, which led to scarcity in the market.
When the price cap was later scrapped, branded cooking oil reappeared on supermarket shelves but at high prices of over 50,000 rupiahs for two-litre containers, raising suspicions that producers were fixing prices and restricting supply.
KPPU said it has gathered enough evidence to proceed to the next stage where its findings will undergo a preliminary examination by the agency's internal committee.
KPPU typically fines companies found to have violated business competition rules.
Musim Mas and Sinar Mas said they would cooperate with the investigation. Salim Ivomas did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment, while Wilmar asked for more time to respond.
- Thailand admits to using phone spyware
- Indonesia rejects call to legalise medicinal marijuana
- Malaysia PM vows to protect global assets as sultan heirs claim $15bn
- 9 shot dead in Indonesia's restive Papua
- Myanmar suspends foreign loan repayments
- Avoid being used as 'chess pieces': China warns ASEAN
- Resumption of Hajj brings joy, sorrow for Indonesians
- Foot and mouth disease casts shadow over Indonesia Eid
- Thailand admits to using phone spyware, cites national security
- Indonesian court rejects call to legalise medicinal marijuana
- Malaysia PM vows to protect global assets as sultan heirs claim $15 bn award
- Nine shot dead in Indonesia's restive Papua
- Myanmar orders companies, banks to suspend foreign loan repayments
- Singapore steps up inflation fight with surprise central bank tightening
Most Read
- Bangladesh finance minister sees no need for IMF loans now
- Bangladesh watchdog fines Shohoz Tk 200,000 over cancelled train tickets
- Race to become UK PM down to the final two, Sunak and Truss
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- Shariatpur residents struggle to reach Padma Bridge due to decrepit road
- US honours Bangladesh's Tariqul Islam for preventing human trafficking
- Bangladesh takes 8 decisions to reduce expenses, power consumption, control commodity prices
- 'Hasta la vista, baby,' says UK's Boris Johnson as he exits parliament
- Nutritious diet is a luxury for many in Bangladesh as rising costs eat into their earnings
- 'Humanity over rivalry' says Indian woman as she re-visits Pakistan home after 75 years