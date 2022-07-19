Malaysia PM vows to protect global assets as sultan heirs claim $15 bn award
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jul 2022 02:17 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2022 02:17 PM BdST
Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob promised legal measures on Tuesday to protect the country's assets worldwide, local media reported, as heirs to a 19th-century sultan sought to enforce a $15 billion arbitration award via asset seizures.
The heirs are targeting Malaysian property overseas following the government's refusal to recognise an arbitration award by a French court in February, which found it had reneged on a 1878 land leasing agreement between a British company and the last sultan of Sulu.
Malaysia, which took on the deal after independence from Britain and made nominal annual payments to the claimants until 2013, has obtained a stay on the case pending appeal.
The award remains enforceable outside France under a UN convention on arbitration, the claimants' lawyers say.
Ismail Sabri said the government would use legal channels to defend its global assets, including those of state-linked companies.
"I give my assurance that we will not compromise or budge even an inch in defending the country's rights and sovereignty," state news agency Bernama quoted Ismail Sabri as saying.
Last week, two units of Malaysian state oil firm Petronas PETR.UL were seized in Luxembourg as part of efforts to enforce the award.
Petronas has described the seizure as "baseless" and said it was taking steps to protect its assets globally.
- 9 shot dead in Indonesia's restive Papua
- Myanmar suspends foreign loan repayments
- Avoid being used as 'chess pieces': China warns ASEAN
- Resumption of Hajj brings joy, sorrow for Indonesians
- Foot and mouth disease casts shadow over Indonesia Eid
- Indonesia school helps students recite Koran in sign language
- Thailand scrambles fighters after Myanmar jet airspace breach
- Japan's Kirin exits Myanmar business
- Nine shot dead in Indonesia's restive Papua
- Myanmar orders companies, banks to suspend foreign loan repayments
- Singapore steps up inflation fight with surprise central bank tightening
- Thailand on verge of using voluntary chemical castration for sex offenders
- China warns ASEAN nations to avoid being used as 'chess pieces' by big powers
- Resumption of Hajj pilgrimage brings joy and sorrow for Indonesians
Most Read
- Recurring power outage is back in Bangladesh, this time with timetables
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister
- As dollar gets dearer, concerns loom over Bangladesh's energy security
- Padma Bridge rakes in Tk 500m in tolls in a span of 20 days
- Bangladesh reports 1,072 COVID cases, 7 deaths in a day
- Dhaka metro rail on course to overrun budget, deadline in route expansion proposal
- Suspects in attack on Narail Hindu homes face quizzing for 3 days
- Bangladesh overhauls loan repayment rules to give defaulters a longer leash
- Greece protests to Serbia, Ukraine over cargo plane crash, sources say