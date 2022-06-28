Indonesia bar chain shut after blasphemy charges over drinks promotion
>> Kate Lamb and Stanley Widianto, Reuters
Published: 28 Jun 2022 12:41 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2022 12:41 PM BdST
Indonesian authorities stripped a bar and restaurant chain in the capital, Jakarta, of its operating permit after police charged six employees with blasphemy over a promotion offering free drinks for people named Mohammad or Maria.
Critics have said Indonesia's strict blasphemy laws are being used to erode a long-standing reputation for tolerance and diversity in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country.
The drinks promotion at the "Holywings" chain prompted a police investigation after complaints by religious groups. The six were charged under the blasphemy law, which can be punished by up to five years in jail, and a blasphemy provision of the internet law, which carries a maximum 10-year jail term.
In a social media post that was later deleted, the chain offered a free bottle of gin for men named Mohammad and women named Maria every Thursday.
On Tuesday, 12 outlets in the capital were sealed off after authorities said they did not have licences to serve alcohol, the Jakarta government said in a statement on its website.
Holywings Indonesia has apologised for the promotion, which it said was created without the knowledge of management.
Police said the employees created the promotion in attempt to meet sales targets.
Andreas Harsono, Indonesia researcher at Human Rights Watch, said the blasphemy law and a law regulating online activity was becoming "increasingly dangerous".
"These six individuals just made an alcohol promotion, maybe ridiculous in this increasingly Islamic country, but no crime at all according to international standards," he said.
The blasphemy law has mostly been used against those deemed to have insulted Islam, including Jakarta's former Christian governor Basuki "Ahok" Purnama, who was sentenced to two years in prison in 2017 on blasphemy on charges widely seen as politically motivated.
Indonesia has jailed more than 150 people, mostly from religious minorities, since the blasphemy law was passed in 1965, based on data collated by Human Rights Watch.
- Chinese city offers jobs to home buyers
- ASEAN should rethink its approach to Myanmar: UN
- Malaysia palm oil firm gets first post-pandemic migrant workers
- Thailand patients welcome cheaper cannabis supplies
- Indonesia looks to plug chicken supply shortage in Singapore
- Children killed in Myanmar junta's crackdown: UN expert
- Migrant labour shortage hits Malaysia firms
- Thailand legalises growing, consumption of marijuana
- Chinese city desperate for home buyers entices villagers with job prospects
- ASEAN should rethink its approach to Myanmar crisis, UN expert says
- Malaysia palm oil firm Kulim receives first post-pandemic migrant workers
- As Thailand greenlights cannabis, patients welcome cheaper supplies
- Indonesia looks to plug shortage of chicken supplies in Singapore
- Children killed, tortured in Myanmar junta's crackdown, UN expert says
Most Read
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from Padma Bridge after congestion
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- Man arrested after video of manipulating Padma Bridge bolts goes viral
- Connected banks of Padma in festive mood as dream bridge is set to open
- Outrage as Hindu college principal is forced to wear garland of shoes in Bangladesh
- Padma Bridge opens a new horizon for tourism in Bangladesh
- College principal goes into hiding fearing mob justice after wearing garland of shoes; probe launched
- Truck overturns after crossing Padma Bridge, injuring four people
- Padma Bridge's screws couldn't have been removed by hand: CID