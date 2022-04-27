Myanmar's Suu Kyi handed 5-year jail term for corruption
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Apr 2022 10:21 AM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2022 11:57 AM BdST
A court in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to five years in jail on Wednesday after finding her guilty in the first of 11 corruption cases against her, according to a source with knowledge of proceedings.
The Nobel laureate, who led Myanmar for five years before being forced from power in a coup in early 2021, has been charged with at least 18 offences, which carry combined maximum jail terms of nearly 190 years if convicted in all.
The judge in the capital, Naypyitaw, handed down the verdict within moments of the court convening, said the source, who declined to be identified because the trial is being held behind closed doors, with information restricted.
It was not immediately clear if Suu Kyi, 76, the figurehead of Myanmar's struggle against military dictatorship, would be transferred to a prison to serve the sentence.
Since her arrest she has been held in an undisclosed location, where junta chief Min Aung Hlaing previously said she could remain after earlier convictions in December and January for comparatively minor offences, for which she has been sentenced to six years altogether.
A spokesman for the military government was not immediately available for comment.
The latest case centred on allegations that Suu Kyi, accepted 11.4 kg (402 oz) of gold and cash payments totalling $600,000 from her protege-turned-accuser, former chief minister of the city of Yangon, Phyo Min Thein.
Suu Kyi had called the allegations "absurd".
'THIS WON'T LAST'
Nay Phone Latt, a former official in Suu Kyi's ousted ruling party, said any court decisions were temporary, because military rule would not last long.
"We do not recognise the terrorist junta's rulings, legislation, or the judiciary ... the people do not acknowledge them either," said Nay Phone Latt, who is with a shadow National Unity Government (NUG) that has declared a people's revolt against military rule.
"I don't care how long they want to sentence, whether it's one year, two years, or whatever they want. This won't last."
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup and the international community has dismissed the trials as farcical and demanded Suu Kyi's release.
The junta has refused to allow her visits, including by a special Southeast Asian envoy trying to end the crisis.
The military has said Suu Kyi is on trial because she committed crimes and is being given due process by an independent judiciary. It has rejected international criticism as interference in a sovereign nation's affairs.
The embassies in Myanmar of the United States and Britain did not immediately respond to requests for comments on Wednesday's the verdict.
Since her arrest on the morning of the Feb 1 coup last year, Suu Kyi has been charged with multiple crimes from violations of electoral and state secrets laws to incitement and corruption, accusations her supporters say are trumped up to kill off any chance of a political comeback.
- Singapore executes Malaysian on drugs charges
- 6 Rohingya dead after riot at Malaysian detention camp
- 99% on Indonesia's Java island have COVID antibodies: study
- Singapore FM to succeed Lee as PM
- Thai rebels take responsibility for Ramadan bombings
- Philippine vetoes bill seeking to tackle social media abuse
- Ferrero to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia's Sime Darby
- Young Thais seek fortune-telling upgrades
- Singapore executes Malaysian on drugs charges after rejecting mental disability appeal
- Six Rohingya dead, hundreds flee after riot at Malaysian detention camp
- Study shows 99% on Indonesia's most populous island have COVID antibodies
- Singapore's Lee says finance minister to succeed him as PM
- Thai rebels excluded from talks take responsibility for Ramadan bombings
- Philippine president vetoes bill seeking to tackle social media abuse
Most Read
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- Man jailed for life over attempted murder of writer Zafar Iqbal
- Banglalink secures Tk 12 billion syndicated term loan
- Amid outcry over police station on playground, DMP say Kalabagan ground is there for children
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- ‘A shortcut to heaven’: Judge says madrasa student thought killing Zafar Iqbal was an act of virtue
- HC commutes death sentences of 4, acquits 2 in 2013 gang-rape of Pran employee
- Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary visits Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh
- After Italy, Bangladesh exporters can ship goods in container vessels directly to Spain, Netherlands
- With giant mall, India's Reliance sets sights on next gold rush: luxury goods