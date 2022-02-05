Singapore's daily local COVID-19 cases triple to more than 13,000
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Feb 2022 01:13 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2022 01:13 PM BdST
Singapore reported a record 13,046 local coronavirus infections on Friday, triple the previous day's tally.
Singapore has recorded 85,357 cases of the virus over the last 28 days, but 99.7% of them had no or mild symptoms.
The country has fully vaccinated 89% of the total population against COVID-19, while 59% have received boosters shots.
Authorities have previously warned that daily cases could rise to as many 15,000 due to the highly transmissible omicron variant.
More stories
- Myanmar court postpones hearing in Suu Kyi's trial
- UN rights expert calls for cutting off Myanmar junta
- Drug trafficking surging in year since Myanmar coup
- Religious groups call for amnesty for Hong Kong political activists
- Suu Kyi to go on trial for election fraud on Feb 14
- Familes of detainees continue search after Myanmar coup
- 'Whack-a-mole': Experts call Hong Kong's zero-COVID policy unsustainable
- Expats head for exit as Singapore's COVID controls bite
Recent Stories
- Singapore's daily local COVID-19 cases triple to more than 13,000
- Myanmar court postpones hearing in Suu Kyi's trial
- UN rights expert calls for cutting off Myanmar junta after crimes
- Drug trafficking surging in year since Myanmar coup
- A year after coup, Myanmar is mired in conflict and chaos
- Cambodian lion dancers cling to craft amid COVID pandemic
Opinion
Most Read
- Australia arrests Pakistani-origin man over Bangladesh-born wife’s murder
- Bangladesh to directly ship apparel exports to Europe
- Father-in-law Mohsin refused to leave home before death by suicide, says actor Riaz
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law shoots himself dead on Facebook live
- Cold likely to bite more after rains in parts of Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reports 9,052 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 30
- Can ‘body neutrality’ change the way you work out?
- Malaysia busts gambling ring that was receiving RM 10,000 a day from Bangladesh
- Putin unveils new gas deal with China's Xi as Moscow squares off with West
- Justice Nazmul Ahasan, who was poised to become an Appellate Division judge, dies from COVID complications