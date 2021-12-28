Malaysia lifts African travel ban, cuts booster wait amid omicron fears
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Dec 2021 06:18 PM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2021 06:18 PM BdST
Malaysia has lifted a travel ban on eight southern African countries that had been among the first to report the omicron variant of the coronvirus, citing the greater spread of the variant worldwide, its health minister said on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, authorities would cut the wait time for booster vaccine doses amid concerns over the spread of omicron, health minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters.
Authorities have detected 306 suspected omicron cases out of 366 samples from travellers who had tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival between Dec 21 and 25, he said.
"We are still waiting for results from the whole genome sequencing to confirm," he said, adding that Malaysia has reported only one confirmed case of local transmission so far.
Khairy said given the rapid spread of the variant globally, there was no reason to continue with a travel ban against countries in Africa.
The eight countries, which include South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, will remain on a list of nations deemed as high-risk, with travellers from those nations subject to additional restrictions upon arrival, he said.
Malaysia has cancelled mass gatherings at Christmas and over the New Year, and imposed requirements for COVID-19 vaccine boosters among high-risk groups, since recording its first case of the omicron variant earlier this month.
On Tuesday, Khairy said authorities will now allow the interval between primary and booster doses for all vaccines to be reduced to three months, joining a growing number including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi of countries that have cut waiting times in a bid to ward off a new surge of infections.
- Malaysia lifts African travel ban
- Myanmar army accused of massacring 35 civilians
- Charity staff missing in deadly Myanmar attack
- Thailand reports first omicron cluster
- 3 more bodies found at Myanmar jade mine
- Civilians train to battle military in Myanmar jungle
- Malaysia worker abuse claims a risk to export growth
- Myanmar court defers Suu Kyi trial verdicts to Dec 27
- Malaysia lifts African travel ban, cuts booster wait amid omicron fears
- Myanmar’s army is accused of massacring dozens of civilians
- Charity's staff missing in deadly Myanmar attack that left bodies burnt
- Thailand reports first omicron cluster, cancels some New Year events
- Three bodies found, but scores buried by landslide at Myanmar jade mine
- In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers
Most Read
- New bus service opens with 50 vehicles to discipline Dhaka traffic chaos
- Joynal Hazari, a political figure known for his past notoriety in Feni, dies at 76
- Cox's Bazar rape: Husband says he told victim to lie in court under duress
- He raped a woman for not paying extortion money. Then he tried to hide by shaving his face
- A delta wave walloped Bangladesh in another pandemic year. Vaccines turned the tide
- Abhijan-10 owner Hamjalal changed engines without authorisation: RAB
- Sourav Ganguly hospitalised with COVID in Kolkata
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- Law ministry sending its opinion to home on Khaleda appeal
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details