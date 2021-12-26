Charity's staff missing in deadly Myanmar attack that left bodies burnt
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Dec 2021 07:48 PM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2021 07:48 PM BdST
Aid group Save the Children said it was suspending operations in Myanmar's strife-torn Kayah state after two staff members went missing in an attack that left at least 30 people dead, including women and children, with many bodies burnt.
The two staff were travelling to their home villages for the year-end holidays when they were caught up in the violence in the eastern state, Save the Children said in a statement late on Saturday.
"We have confirmation that their private vehicle was attacked and burned out," the statement said.
Opposition groups on Saturday blamed the military, which seized power from a civilian government in February, for the carnage on Friday near Mo So village of Hpruso town.
Junta spokesman General Zaw Mun Tun did not answer his telephone on Sunday. Reuters could not independently verify Saturday's accounts of the attack from a local resident, media reports and a local human rights group.
State media reported army troops had fired on and killed an unspecified number of "terrorists with weapons" from armed opposition forces fighting the military government.
Photos shared by Karenni Human Rights Group and local media showed the charred remains of bodies on burnt-out truckbeds.
A villager told Reuters on Saturday that he had seen 32 bodies, while Save the Children said at least 38 people were killed.
The London-based charity said it had suspended operations in Kayah and parts of neighbouring Karen state and in the Magway region.
“We are horrified at the violence carried out against innocent civilians and our staff, who are dedicated humanitarians, supporting millions of children in need across Myanmar," said Save the Children's chief executive, Inger Ashing.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military on Feb 1 overthrew the elected government of Nobel Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been sentenced to four years' detention and faces multiple other criminal charges.
At least 1,375 people have been killed and more than 8,000 jailed in crackdowns on protests and armed opposition since the coup, according to a tally of the Association for Assistance of Political Prisoners.
The military government disputes those numbers and says soldiers have also been killed in clashes.
- Thailand reports first omicron cluster
- 3 more bodies found at Myanmar jade mine
- Civilians train to battle military in Myanmar jungle
- Malaysia worker abuse claims a risk to export growth
- Myanmar court defers Suu Kyi trial verdicts to Dec 27
- Death toll in Philippines typhoon hits 208
- Thailand sends refugees back to Myanmar
- Floods displace thousands in Malaysia
- Thailand reports first omicron cluster, cancels some New Year events
- Three bodies found, but scores buried by landslide at Myanmar jade mine
- In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers
- Malaysia's labour abuse allegations a risk to export growth model
- Myanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial to Dec 27
- Philippines death toll from Typhoon Rai climbs to 208: police
Most Read
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details
- MV Abhijan-10 supervisor recounts details of deadly launch fire in Jhalakathi
- New bus service opens with 50 vehicles to discipline Dhaka traffic chaos
- Salman Khan bitten by snake, discharged from hospital after treatment
- Court sentences 13 to death for 2016 murder of AL leader Jahirul Huq
- Two more members of K-pop group BTS test positive for COVID-19
- As Hindu extremists call for killing of Muslims, India’s leaders keep silent
- Man, wife and child remain missing since river vessel fire. Their relative finds belongings in a burnt cabin
- Police arrest five more suspects over rape of a tourist in Cox’s Bazar
- Case filed over ‘unnatural deaths’ in launch fire in Jhalakathi