Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts, people warned to stay away

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Dec 2021 11:07 AM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2021 11:07 AM BdST

Indonesia's Semeru volcano on Java island erupted early on Sunday spewing a two km (1.24 miles) high ash column, prompting authorities to warn people to stay away from the eruption range.

Earlier this month, the eruption of Semeru, Java's tallest mountain, ejected ash clouds and pyroclastic flows that killed at least 46 people and left several missing, while thousands were displaced.

