Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts, people warned to stay away
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Dec 2021 11:07 AM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2021 11:07 AM BdST
Indonesia's Semeru volcano on Java island erupted early on Sunday spewing a two km (1.24 miles) high ash column, prompting authorities to warn people to stay away from the eruption range.
Earlier this month, the eruption of Semeru, Java's tallest mountain, ejected ash clouds and pyroclastic flows that killed at least 46 people and left several missing, while thousands were displaced.
More stories
- Floods displace thousands in Malaysia
- Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts
- Philippines typhoon death toll hits 12
- Malaysia imposes stricter rules over omicron threat
- Indonesia reports first omicron case
- Arrested Myanmar photographer dies in custody
- Powerful quake prompts tsunami warning in Indonesia
- Myanmar garment workers fear for jobs as unions demand sanctions
Recent Stories
- Thousands displaced by floods in Malaysia
- Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts, people warned to stay away
- Death toll from powerful typhoon in Philippines climbs to 12
- Malaysia imposes stricter rules, booster requirements over omicron threat
- Indonesia reports first case of omicron variant
- Myanmar photographer arrested at protest dies in custody
Opinion
Most Read
- Pori Moni replaces Mahiya Mahi in web film ‘Kagojer Bou’
- Dutch flock to the shops before expected Christmas lockdown
- Jagannath University student dies in Noakhali road accident
- Hidden Pentagon records reveal patterns of failure in deadly airstrikes
- Trials of stem cell therapy in Bangladesh offer hope to childless women
- Bangladesh logs 4 virus deaths, 122 cases in a day
- Novavax vaccine wins emergency approval from WHO
- The Harvard job offer no one at Harvard ever heard of
- Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with local spread: WHO
- Bangladesh lost $50bn to trade-related illicit financial flows in six years: report