Poor weather hampers search and rescue efforts at Indonesia volcano
Willy Kurniawan, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Dec 2021 09:41 AM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2021 09:41 AM BdST
Officials monitoring Indonesia's Semeru volcano on Monday warned residents to remain vigilant after a deadly eruption over the weekend, as heavy wind and rain brought search-and-rescue efforts to a halt.
The tallest mountain on the island of Java erupted dramatically on Saturday, shooting a towering column of ash into the sky that blanketed surrounding villages. Fourteen people were killed and dozens more injured.
Aerial footage showed roofs jutting out of an ashen landscape, while on the ground military officers, police and residents dug through mud with their hands to extricate victims.
On Monday, the head of the Semeru Volcano Observatory, Liswanto, warned people to keep a safe distance from the mountain, amid reports anxious residents had returned to their homes to check on belongings and livestock.
"The status of Mt Semeru is still at level 2, which means at this level, people need to be more vigilant because the potential threat is still there," he said.
More than 50 people had suffered injuries from the eruption, mostly burns. Lava flows destroyed a strategic bridge connecting two areas in the nearby district of Lumajang with the city of Malang.
In the Sumberwuluh area, where two trucks lay half-buried by volcanic ash, recovery efforts came to an abrupt halt because of strong winds, a Reuters witness said.
Public kitchens and health facilities have been set up for more than 1,000 people who have been displaced.
A trauma healing team to work with children affected by the eruption has been dispatched, CNN Indonesia reported, while hundreds of aid packages, including rice, blankets and clothes and other basic necessities have been sent to the area.
Semeru is one of more than 100 active volcanoes in Indonesia, a country that straddles the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of high seismic activity that rests atop multiple tectonic plates.
- Bittersweet reunion for a father as Singapore-Malaysia border reopens
- Myanmar's military govt files new charge against Suu Kyi
- Singapore holds off on further reopening
- Malaysia PM's coalition wins crucial state vote
- Son of Philippine late dictator emerges as presidential frontrunner
- Indonesian couple flogged over extramarital affair
- Youths risking all to topple Myanmar junta
- Activists urge UN intervention over Myanmar army offensives
- For stranded father, bittersweet reunion as Singapore-Malaysia border reopens
- Myanmar's military govt files new corruption charge against Suu Kyi
- Singapore boosts testing, holds off on further reopening over omicron variant
- Malaysia PM's coalition wins crucial state vote ahead of national polls
- Philippines to reopen 'soon' to vaccinated foreign tourists
- After dust settles, son of late Philippine dictator emerges as presidential frontrunner
Most Read
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- Not just another dealer: Bangla Cars, a homegrown brand, sets its ambition high
- Omicron is here. Should you cancel your trip?
- Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 as Cyclone Jawad brews over Bay
- LPG cost in Dhaka is a far cry from monthly readjustment goal to ensure fair price
- At least 14 civilians mistakenly killed by Indian forces in remote northeast
- Bangladesh counts 6 more deaths from COVID, taking toll past 28,000
- Violence escalates in India's northeast after forces mistakenly fire on civilians
- ACC sends 43 names to High Court for ‘laundering money’
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare