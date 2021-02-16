Home > World > South-East Asia

Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Published: 16 Feb 2021 03:23 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2021 03:23 PM BdST

Myanmar police have filed a second charge against former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, after the military deposed her and seized power in a coup on Feb 1, her lawyer said on Tuesday.

She has already been charged with importing walkie talkies, but lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told local media she was facing a second charge of violating the country's Natural Disaster Law.

He said Suu Kyi had met with a judge on a videocall due to COVID-19 regulations, but lawyers could not attend because they had not been granted power of attorney.

Asked about her health, Khin Maung Zaw said: "No news is good news. We haven't heard or received bad news."

The date of the next court hearing will be Mar 1, he added.

