Malaysia to receive first batch of Pfizer vaccine in February
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Dec 2020 03:46 PM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2020 03:46 PM BdST
Malaysia on Saturday said it expects to receive the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in February, according to a report by national news wire Bernama.
Last month, Malaysia announced it had agreed to buy 12.8 million doses of the vaccine, becoming the first country in Southeast Asia to strike a deal with the US drugmaker.
Under the deal, Pfizer will deliver the first one million doses in the first quarter of 2021, with 1.7 million, 5.8 million and 4.3 million doses to follow in subsequent quarters.
Trade Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said the government is also in talks with other pharmaceutical companies to secure more vaccines.
"The government is making efforts to get a bigger supply of vaccine to meet our needs. The government will take the advice of the Health Ministry regarding the percentage of people who need to be vaccinated," Mohamed Azmin was quoted as saying by Bernama.
Pfizer and their German partners BioNTech have supply deals with several countries including the United States, Germany, Japan, Canada, Australia and Britain.
They expect to produce globally up to 50 million doses of vaccines in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.
More than 150 potential vaccines are being developed and tested globally to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, with 48 in human trials, the WHO says.
- 15 die in blast at Afghan Quran reading ceremony
- Singapore airport goes sub-zero for vaccine transport plan
- As Singapore heads back out, migrant workers are kept in
- Indonesia pledges free vaccines
- S Korean delivery workers say they’re dying of ‘overwork’
- Thailand to clamp down on polluters
- Half of Singapore's migrant workers have had COVID-19
- Kabul's deputy governor killed in Afghanistan blast
Most Read
- Bangabandhu’s sand sculpture unveiled in Cox’s Bazar on Victory Day
- Dec 18, 1971: Government's vanguard arrives in free Dhaka
- COVAX programme doubles global vaccine supply deals to 2 billion doses
- 11 dead as train rams bus in Joypurhat
- New harvest of potatoes and onions expected to push prices down in Dhaka
- Revolutionary Bagha Jatin's statue vandalised in Kushtia
- COVID-19 testing trouble mounts as crowds getting bigger at hospitals in winter
- Hamid urges judges to clear case backlog, cut waiting time for judgement copies
- Indian call centre plot fooled Americans into paying more than $14 million
- Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Jan 16 in pandemic