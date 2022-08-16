    বাংলা

    Oil tanker, passenger bus crash kills 20 in central Pakistan

    The crash between an oil tanker and a passenger bus occurred on a motorway near the country’s central city of Multan

    Reuters
    Published : 16 August 2022, 06:28 AM
    Updated : 16 August 2022, 06:28 AM

    A fiery crash between an oil tanker and a passenger bus killed at least 20 people in Pakistan, a police spokesperson and media said on Tuesday.

    It was not immediately clear what caused the crash late Monday night or early Tuesday on a motorway near the central city of Multan.

    The bus and tanker caught fire after the collision, a police spokesperson said in a statement, without providing details on the number of fatalities.

    Geo and Dunya TV reported at least 20 people were killed.

    Six passengers survived, an official of a state-run rescue service told Dunya TV on the spot.

    "The fire was raging when we got here," he said.

