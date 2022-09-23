Joint Bangladesh-Nepal expedition aims to be first to climb Himalaya’s Dogari Himal peak

MA Muhit, who has climbed Everest twice, will lead the four-member Bangladesh team.

Of the three other members, Bahlul Majnu and Iqramul Hossain, have scaled several Himalayan peaks over 7,000 metres in height, while Riyasad Sanvi took mountaineering training in India before climbing mountains in Nepal.

Mountaineer and guide Mingma Gyalje Sherpa will lead the Nepalese contingent in the expedition.

If the weather permits, the team plans to make the climb in 28 days. However, the peak has never been climbed before and the expedition will be the first to even attempt it.

“There has never been an expedition to the Dogari Himal and the trail is completely unknown,” said Muhit. “Once people have gone on expeditions, they will know where to set up the base camps and which faces to climb. But, as there have been no previous attempts, we know nothing. Even Mignma does not know where the base camp will be. We might have to make several. The path is completely new. We will have to discover everything once we get there. We will have to understand what the hazards are.”

Recalling his successful climb of the Chekigo peak in 2010, Muhith said, “In 2010, the peak I reached was the Nepal-Bangladesh Friendship Peak. It was overseen by the Nepal Mountaineering Association. There were 13 previous expeditions there. All 13 failed, but ours succeeded. But we knew the route that time. This time we know absolutely nothing.”