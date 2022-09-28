Pakistan swears in Ishaq Dar as finance minister

Seasoned politician and chartered accountant Ishaq Dar took the oath as Pakistan's new finance minister on Wednesday, the prime minister's office said, as the country fights an economic crisis exacerbated by devastating floods.

It is Dar's fourth stint as finance minister, and he will have to deal with a balance of payment crisis, foreign reserves falling to barely one month of imports, the rupee tumbling to historic lows and inflation crossing 27%.

Dar, who currently holds a seat in the upper house of parliament, was given the job after his predecessor Miftah Ismail quit, the fifth holder of the post to leave in less than four years amid persistent economic turbulence.