Pakistanis make light of frequent power blackouts

The nationwide outage, the second since October that left schools, hospitals and businesses without electricity, was resolved on Tuesday after 24 hours. Pakistan's energy minister blamed it on a lack of investment in the network and said lessons had been learnt.

Although the outage affected the internet and mobile phone services, it didn't stop many Pakistanis from taking to Twitter and other social media to share jokes and memes.

"Scenes at the home of that friend who has solar panels," Twitter user @zoeneedstherapy captioned a photo showing a single power outlet with five mobile phone chargers sticking out of it.