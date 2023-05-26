    বাংলা

    Pakistan hands 33 protest suspects to military for trials

    They were suspected of attacking army installations during protests that followed the arrest of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this month

    Reuters
    Published : 26 May 2023, 08:33 AM
    Updated : 26 May 2023, 08:33 AM

    At least 33 people suspected of attacking army installations during protests that followed the arrest of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this month have been handed over to the military for trials, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday.

    "The accused who are being handed over to the military are those who trespassed and entered very sensitive defense installations, so the question is that how did they manage to get there," Sanaullah told reporters.

