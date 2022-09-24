    বাংলা

    Blast near Kabul mosque after Friday prayers kills at least seven people

    Children were among dead while at least 41 were injured, according to Kabul police

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Sept 2022, 06:06 AM
    Updated : 24 Sept 2022, 06:06 AM

    At least seven people were killed and more than 40 injured on Friday by a blast near a mosque in the Afghan capital which struck as worshippers were streaming out of afternoon prayers, police said.

    The explosion was the latest in a deadly series targeting Friday prayers at mosques in recent months, some of them claimed by the militant group Islamic State.

    "After prayers, when people wanted to come out from the mosque, a blast happened," said Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran. "All casualties are civilians."

    He later confirmed the death toll was seven, including children, and said 41 people had been injured.

    Italian-NGO run Emergency Hospital said it had received 14 people hurt by the explosion, of whom four were dead on arrival.

    "Feeling appalled by today's Kabul blast and learning about ... (casualties) this detonation has caused," Raffaella Iodice, the deputy head of the European Union's Delegation to Afghanistan said in a tweet.

    The explosion took place in Wazir Akbar Khan, an area formerly home to the city's "green zone" - the location of many foreign embassies and NATO - but now controlled by the ruling Taliban.

    The mosque has been targeted in the past, including a blast in June 2020 - before the Taliban returned to power - that killed its imam and wounded several people.

    RELATED STORIES
    Joint Bangladesh-Nepal expedition aims to be first to climb Himalaya’s Dogari Himal peak
    Joint Bangladesh-Nepal expedition to climb Dogari Himal peak
    Eight mountaineers from the two countries will try to be the first to ascend the 21,443 ft-high peak
    Sri Lanka to unveil debt restructuring plan to creditors
    Sri Lanka to unveil debt restructuring plan to creditors
    The authorities will hold talks with creditors to start the process of restructuring billions of dollars of its debt and share plans to tackle the island's worst economic crisis
    Flood-hit Pakistan should suspend debt repayments, says UN paper
    Flood-hit Pakistan should suspend debt repayments: UN
    UN memorandum states that the country's creditors should consider debt relief so that policymakers can prioritise financing its disaster response over loan repayment
    Pakistan former prime minister Khan apologises in contempt of court case
    Imran Khan apologises in contempt of court case
    This is a step back that could help the former Pakistani prime minister avoid disqualification from politics

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher