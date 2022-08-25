    বাংলা

    Afghan women open library to counter growing isolation

    The library, which has 1,000 books including picture books and fiction, has been founded for the girls who cannot go to school and for the women who lost their jobs and 'have nothing to do'

    Reuters
    Published : 25 August 2022, 05:56 AM
    Updated : 25 August 2022, 05:56 AM

    Afghan women's rights activists opened a library in Kabul on Wednesday, hoping to provide an oasis for women increasingly cut off from education and public life under the ruling Taliban.

    Since taking over Afghanistan a year ago, the Islamist Taliban have said women should not leave the home without a male relative and must cover their faces, though some women in urban centres ignore the rule.

    Secondary schools for girls largely remain closed after the Taliban went back on promises to open them in March.

    "We have opened the library with two purposes: one, for those girls who cannot go to school and second, for those women who lost their jobs and have nothing to do," said Zhulia Parsi, one of the library's founders.

    A Taliban spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The library's more than 1,000 books includes novels and picture books as well non-fiction titles on politics, economics and science. The books were mostly donated by teachers, poets and authors to the Crystal Bayat Foundation, an Afghan women's rights organisation which helped set up the library.

    Several women's activists who have taken part in protests in recent months also helped establish the library in a rented shop in a mall that has a number of stores catering to women.

    In March, the Taliban made a U-turn on a promise to open girls' high schools. Most teenage girls now have no access to classrooms and thousands of women have been pushed out of the workforce due to the growing restrictions and Afghanistan's economic crisis, international development agencies say.

    The Taliban say they respect women's rights in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law and that since March they have been working on a way of opening girls' high schools.

    Western governments have stepped up their condemnation of the Taliban's widening elimination of women from public life. Many Afghan women have expressed frustration and called for Taliban authorities to respect their rights.

    "They can't annihilate us from society, if they annihilate us from one field, we will continue from another field," Mahjoba Habibi, a women's rights advocate, said at the library's inauguration.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan rejects India's closure of missile firing incident into its territory
    Pakistan rejects India's closure of missile firing incident into its territory
    Pakistan demands joint probe as India declares closure of the missile firing incident after dismissing three officers responsible for the accident
    Najib loyalists call for royal pardon as Malaysia's ex-PM begins jail term
    Najib loyalists call for royal pardon
    The request has been made to King Al-Sultan Abdullah a day after the ex-Malaysian PM was jailed for corruption linked to the multi-billion-dollar scandal at a state investment fund
    Thai court suspends PM Prayuth pending term limit review
    Thai court suspends PM Prayuth pending term limit review
    The move comes in response to a petition by opposition parties that Prayuth, the army chief when he first seized power in a 2014 coup, should have his time as premier heading the former military junta ...
    IMF team to holds talks with crisis-hit Sri Lanka on debt restructuring
    IMF team to holds talks with Sri Lanka on debt restructuring
    The second such IMF visit in three months comes as Sri Lanka scrambles to lock down a staff-level pact with the global lender for a possible $3 billion programme

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher