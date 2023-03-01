Crisis-hit Sri Lanka's public workers protest power tariff, tax hikes

Public sector staff at Sri Lankan hospitals, banks and ports walked out on Wednesday, with some taking to the streets and other employees including teachers dressing in black, in a widespread protest against soaring living costs.

The island is grappling with its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948, beset by inflation above 50%, a shortage of foreign exchange, a plummeting currency and a steep recession.

The government has this year hiked income taxes to up to 36% and raised power tariffs by two thirds as it bids to put its public finances and debt in order and qualify for a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout provisionally agreed in September.