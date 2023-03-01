    বাংলা

    Crisis-hit Sri Lanka's public workers protest power tariff, tax hikes

    Public sector unions have called for a fairer tax regime, and around 2,000 port workers held a demonstration in support of that demand in Colombo

    Reuters
    Published : 1 March 2023, 12:29 PM
    Updated : 1 March 2023, 12:29 PM

    Public sector staff at Sri Lankan hospitals, banks and ports walked out on Wednesday, with some taking to the streets and other employees including teachers dressing in black, in a widespread protest against soaring living costs.

    The island is grappling with its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948, beset by inflation above 50%, a shortage of foreign exchange, a plummeting currency and a steep recession.

    The government has this year hiked income taxes to up to 36% and raised power tariffs by two thirds as it bids to put its public finances and debt in order and qualify for a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout provisionally agreed in September.

    Public sector unions have called for a fairer tax regime, and around 2,000 port workers, already staging a work-to-rule, on Wednesday held a demonstration in support of that demand during their lunch break in the commercial capital Colombo.

    "We are protesting because we are finding it difficult to live. This income tax bill must be removed if not we will ensure that there are more problems for this government," Niroshan Gorakanage, Convenor for the Ports Trade Union Alliance told reporters.

    Elsewhere, hundreds of government employees wore black clothes and armbands and flew black flags outside state buildings.

    Most banks across the country were closed for the day as banking unions joined the strike, and government hospitals were hit as nurses staged a four-hour strike and doctors joined demonstrations, union officials said.

    President Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament last week that the tax reform was needed to shore up public finances under the terms of the IMF loan.

    RELATED STORIES
    Shopkeepers and labourers sit outside closed shops during a shutter down strike called by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a religious and political party, against inflation and recent increase in prices of petroleum products in Karachi, Pakistan Feb 27, 2023.
    Pakistan's Feb CPI jumps 31.5%, highest in 50 years
    The jump in the consumer price index comes as prices of food, beverage and transportation surged more than 45% in the country
    FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, US, Oct 9, 2016.
    Sri Lanka to keep rates high to combat inflation, await IMF deal
    The Central Bank of Sri Lanka raised rates by a record 950 basis points last year
    Sapna Meena, 15, stands in front of her house in the remote Indian village of Badakakhera in Bhilwara District in the western state of Rajasthan, in this June 22, 2011 file photo. In April, her family wanted her to become a child bride. With the support of the local authorities, she convinced her family to stop the wedding plans and became a role model for other girls in the village who also resisted child marriage.
    Indian child marriage arrests leave teen brides in the lurch
    Marriage under 18 is illegal in India, though almost a quarter of married Indian women wed before their 18th birthday, health data collected between 2019 and 2021 shows
    Remains of a ship are seen along the beach where bodies of suspected believed to be refugees were found after a shipwreck, in Cutro, the eastern coast of Italy’s Calabria region, Italy, Feb 26, 2023.
    80 Afghan citizens dead in Italian shipwreck: Taliban foreign ministry
    Rescuers have so far confirmed at least 64 people were killed after a sailboat sank in heavy seas near Steccato di Cutro

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher