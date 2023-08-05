Robust rains accelerate rice planting in India

Indian farmers have planted 28.3 million hectares (69.9 million acres) with summer-sown rice, according to the farm ministry's latest data, up 3.28% from the same period last year, as robust monsoon rains encouraged the expansion of acreage.

Higher rice planting in India, the world's second-biggest producer of the grain, will ease concerns about lower output of the staple.

India late last month ordered a halt to its largest rice export category a move that will roughly halve shipments by the world's largest exporter of the grain.