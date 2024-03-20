Unidentified gunmen open fire at Pakistan's Gwadar port, two attackers killed

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at Pakistan's Gwadar port authority complex in its restive Balochistan province, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Two attackers were killed in retaliatory firing by security personnel, the TV channel said, adding that a blast preceded the firing.

Gwadar’s deputy commissioner and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Gwadar is located near the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil shipping route in the Arabian Sea.