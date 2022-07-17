Indian army chief Gen Pande due in Dhaka on Monday

The Indian Ministry of Defence in a statement on Sunday detailed his three-day visit, saying Gen Pande decided to visit Bangladesh in continuation with the “excellent bilateral defence ties”.

Gen Pande will commence his visit by paying tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War by laying a wreath at the Shikha Anirban.

He will hold multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence related issues, the ministry said.

He will also pay tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi.

On the second day of his visit, the Indian Army chief will address the students and faculty of Defence Services Command and Staff College, Mirpur.

He will thereafter visit and interact with the members of Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support and Operation Training, which trains peacekeepers for employment in various UN Peace Operations.

This will be followed by a visit to the Bangabandhu Military Museum.

The ministry said the visit will “further deepen” the relationships between the two armies and act as a catalyst for “closer” coordination and cooperation on a host of strategic issues.