Bangladesh MP demands motion condemning BJP leaders’ comments about Islam

Md Harunur Rashid of the opposition BNP also demanded on Sunday the government summon the Indian high commissioner in Dhaka to lodge a formal protest.

Muslims have taken to the streets across India in recent weeks to protest against the comments by two members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

Some in India's minority Muslim community see the comments as the latest instance of pressure and humiliation under BJP rule on issues ranging from freedom of worship to the wearing of hijab head scarves.

The BJP has suspended its spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, for the comments, which have also caused a diplomatic row with several Muslim countries. Nupur also withdrew her statement unconditionally.



Police have filed cases against the two and the government has said the comments do not reflect its views as Muslim groups have demanded their arrest.

Last week countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Iran - which are key trade partners of India - lodged diplomatic protests to demand an apology from Modi's government for the comments.

During an unscheduled discussion in parliament on Sunday, MP Harunur said Muslims across the world, including in Bangladesh, have protested against the BJP leaders’ comments.

“The thing that worries me the most is that we haven’t seen any reaction or protest from the government’s side although we are a Muslim-majority country and a key member of SAARC [South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation].”

"We hope a motion of censure will certainly be placed in parliament, since communal harmony is one of the conditions for peace, order and stability in the region; since Bangladesh has an important role in SAARC,” the opposition MP said, accusing India of destroying communal harmony in the region through “dramatically” increasing anti-Muslim activities over the past few years.

“A few days ago, a law created the hijab controversy and headscarves were banned in schools and colleges.”

He said such activities of India are hurting Muslims. “I think the Bangladesh government should summon the Indian high commissioner and we should lodge strong protest along with the Muslim world.”