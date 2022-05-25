Indian court orders life in jail for top Kashmiri separatist
>> Reuters
Published: 25 May 2022 08:27 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2022 08:27 PM BdST
An Indian court on Wednesday ordered life in jail for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik for funding "terrorist" activities and other charges, a judge said, prompting street protests outside the politician's residence.
Malik, head of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), earlier told a special court designated for the National Investigation Agency that he had been following Gandhian principles and non-violent politics in Kashmir after giving up arms in the 1990s.
Mainly Hindu India has been fighting an armed militancy in Kashmir, also claimed by Pakistan, for decades.
"Life imprisonment sentence to the convict, Yasin Malik," Special Judge Parveen Singh said in the court in New Delhi.
Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick said the sentencing was illegitimate.
"Verdict in minutes by Indian kangaroo court," she wrote on Twitter. "The iconic leader will never surrender."
In Kashmir's main city of Srinagar, police fired tear gas and pellets to disperse stone-pelting protesters outside Malik's residence.
Malik was convicted last week.
- Pakistan police clash with ousted PM Khan’s supporters
- Sri Lanka PM retains finance minister portfolio
- UN Security Council urges Taliban to lift restrictions
- Pakistan bans Imran Khan's protest march
- Taliban to sign pact with UAE on running Afghan airports
- Climate change fuels heat wave in India, Pakistan: scientists
- Sri Lanka medicine shortage a death sentence: doctors
- Millions displaced, dozens dead in flooding in India, Bangladesh
- Indian court orders life in jail for top Kashmiri separatist
- India has no immediate plan to lift wheat export ban, commerce minister says
- India says 'substantive outcomes' from Biden, Modi talks
- Pakistan police fire teargas, baton-charge supporters of ousted PM Khan
- Sri Lanka prime minister retains finance minister portfolio
- UN Security Council urges Taliban to lift restrictions on women, girls
Most Read
- Teenage gunman kills 19 children and teacher at Texas elementary school
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Texas pupils' lives shattered by shooting two days before summer break
- BSMMU says no monkeypox case detected, warns of rumours
- Slain naval engineer Hadisur’s family to get $500,000 in compensation
- Remittances rise, but analyst sees risks in policy change
- Court jails former Sonali Bank MD Humayun Kabir, 8 others for loan scams
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Russia launches all-out assault to encircle Ukraine troops in east