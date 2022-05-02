Thousands of Sri Lankans rally over government handling of crisis
>> Reuters
Published: 02 May 2022 10:18 AM BdST Updated: 02 May 2022 10:18 AM BdST
Thousands of supporters of Sri Lankan opposition parties rallied on Sunday in the commercial capital Colombo as a weeks-long political and economic crisis showed no sign of abating.
Sri Lanka's economy was hit hard by the pandemic and tax cuts by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government.
Dwindling foreign currency reserves have left the island nation of 22 million people struggling to pay for fuel, food and medicine imports and brought thousands onto the streets in daily protests that have occasionally turned violent.
On Sunday, opposition parties ended a week-long march from the central city of Kandy, with thousands of supporters thronging Colombo's Independence Square.
Many carried Sri Lankan flags and wore headbands reading "Gota Go Home", one of the main rallying cries of the protests.
"So many people are suffering from the cost of fuel and food. There are queues for everything," said Sunil Shantha, a 58-year-old university lecturer who said he voted for Rajapaksa at the last presidential elections in 2019.
"Gotabaya is a failed president."
Rajapaksa was hit by mass resignations from his cabinet earlier this month and now faces the possibility of a no-confidence vote in his reformed government later in the week.
He and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, have both refused to resign, instead calling for a unity government led by the president - an offer the opposition rejects.
"I once again invite all political party leaders in (Sri Lanka) to come to a consensus on behalf of the people," Rajapaksa said in a tweet on Sunday.
"It's my sincere wish to call on the people to join hands to steer a pro-people struggle setting aside political differences."
- Indian state leader pushes to replace religion-based laws
- Temperatures break records in India
- Blast kills more than 50 at Kabul mosque
- Blasts kill 9 in Afghanistan
- Pakistan women fight gender norms to build online health business
- Jaishankar stresses connectivity coop
- Extreme heat is about to get worse in India, Pakistan
- Sri Lanka teachers, bank workers join mass walkout
- Indian state leader pushes to replace religion-based laws
- Second bombing in two days in Kabul on eve of Eid al-Fitr holiday
- Temperatures break monthly records in India as heat wave scorches region
- India seizes heroin-soaked yarn worth $58 million
- Blast kills more than 50 at Kabul mosque, its leader says
- Sri Lanka central bank says all creditors will be treated equally
Most Read
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday
- Motorcycles rule the roads as people leave Dhaka on Eid holiday
- Dhaka airport to operate round the clock from Sunday midnight
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- Japan to honour three Bangladeshis with ‘Order of the Rising Sun’ award
- Retailers run out of cooking oil stocks, crisis deepens ahead of Eid
- At Gabtoli, an unusual picture before Eid: bus operators waiting for passengers
- How Bangladesh averted nightmarish Eid holiday travel
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Tributes pour in for former finance minister Muhith at his birthplace in Sylhet