Sri Lanka says World Bank agrees to provide $600 million in financial aid
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Apr 2022 10:49 AM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2022 10:49 AM BdST
The World Bank has agreed to provide Sri Lanka with $600 million in financial assistance to help meet payment requirements for essential imports, the Sri Lankan president's media division said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The World Bank has agreed to provide $600 million in financial assistance to address the current economic crisis," the statement said.
The World Bank would release $400 million "shortly", it said.
According to the statement, the World Bank said it would continue to help Sri Lanka to overcome the current economic crisis.
Sri Lanka's worst financial crisis since independence in 1948 was caused by a drastic drop in its reserves that dropped 70% over the past two years, hitting $1.93 billion at the end of March. This left Colombo struggling to pay for essentials, including fuel, medicines and food.
Earlier this month, Sri Lanka kicked off talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance. Before the IMF finalises a programme for Sri Lanka, the country needs $3-$4 billion in bridge financing to help meet its essential expenses.
The Sri Lankan government has also appealed to multiple countries and multilateral organisations for bridge financing until the IMF comes up with its aid.
India has helped Sri Lanka by assisting with $1.9 billion, and Colombo is in talks with New Delhi for an extra $1.5 billion to fund imports, including fuel.
Sri Lanka is also negotiating with China for up to $1 billion in a syndicated loan.
Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Ali Sabry said Colombo would also seek assistance from the Asian Development Bank.
The country announced a suspension on some of its foreign debt repayments earlier this month and said it would divert its meagre reserves to fund essential imports such as fuel, cooking gas and medicine.
- Sri Lanka begins talks with China on refinancing debt
- Jaishankar due on Apr 28
- Pakistan seeks increase in $6bn IMF programme
- WB readies Sri Lanka aid package
- Pakistan rejects Khan's accusation that US conspired to topple him
- Sri Lanka's economic crisis dashes tourism recovery hopes
- 33 die in Afghanistan mosque blast
- A protest in a small Sri Lankan town that quickly turned deadly
- Sri Lanka begins talks with China on refinancing debt
- India’s Jaishankar arriving in Dhaka on Apr 28 to extend Modi’s invitation to Hasina
- Pakistan seeks increase in size, duration of IMF programme
- World Bank readies Sri Lanka aid package, IMF calls loan talks 'fruitful'
- Pakistan rejects ousted PM Khan's accusation that US conspired to topple him
- Sri Lanka's economic crisis dashes hopes for post COVID-19 tourism recovery
Most Read
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- Man jailed for life over attempted murder of writer Zafar Iqbal
- Banglalink secures Tk 12 billion syndicated term loan
- Amid outcry over police station on playground, DMP say Kalabagan ground is there for children
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- ‘A shortcut to heaven’: Judge says madrasa student thought killing Zafar Iqbal was an act of virtue
- HC commutes death sentences of 4, acquits 2 in 2013 gang-rape of Pran employee
- Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary visits Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh
- After Italy, Bangladesh exporters can ship goods in container vessels directly to Spain, Netherlands
- With giant mall, India's Reliance sets sights on next gold rush: luxury goods